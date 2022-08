Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media discuss the latest rumblings surrounding David Pastrnak and his extension. The guys get into the future of the Bruins down the middle and why it’s not great if Pastrnak bases his decision off of it. Plus, Jim Montgomery offers up his early thoughts on the top six.

Poke The Bear with Conor Ryan is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!