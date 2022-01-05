What Can the Patriots Replicate From Jags Win in the Playoffs?

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth recap the New England Patriots’ blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and discuss things the team can carry over into the postseason.

With Sunday’s win over the Jags New England is now back in the playoffs after missing out in 2019.

