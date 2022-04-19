What Do Celtics Need to Do Better vs Nets in Game 2?

BOSTON — Celtics Coach Ime Udoka, Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown talked about guarding Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the 4th quarter execution vs the Nets during the collapse and what the team is looking to improve upon entering Game 2 against Brooklyn tomorrow. The Celtics won Game 1 on a last-second Jayson Tatum layup after leading by 15 late in the third. Udoka and Brown steered clear of the Kyrie spat with the fans, while Brown discussed what it was like to play with his nose plugged and re-acclimating himself to NBA Playoffs intensity.

Bobby Manning Reports live for the Garden Report.