On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes back Nick to recap divisional round weekend, discuss the end of the Patriots’ season and give their picks and predictions for this week’s AFC and NFC championship games.

0:15 Where has Cattles been?

2:00 Nick’s thoughts on end of Patriots season

6:00 How successful was the Pats season?

11:20 Bedard says Josh Allen has now earned elite status

20:00 Sean McDermott completely blows it vs Chiefs

26:00 What do the NFL playoffs say about the Patriots & Mac Jones? 34:25 AFC/NFC Championship Game Picks

34:50 Bengals at Chiefs

38:50 49ers at Rams

41:00 BSJ Question: do we have confidence that GM Belichick can restock this rooster through the draft, FAs and trades?

