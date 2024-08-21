What does Drake Maye’s improvement mean?

Greg and Nick break down everything that has happened with Drake Maye since the Eagles joint practice. Can he start? Is there a competition? Breaking down the offensive line puzzle and three things we liked and didn’t like from the Eagles game.

After a rocky start in joint practices and a lackluster showing against the Philadelphia Eagles, Maye has begun to turn things around, showcasing improved decision-making and confidence on the field. The hosts discuss the implications of the coaching staff’s strategies, including their approach to Maye’s development and the ongoing quarterback competition with Jacoby Brissett. With a focus on the offensive line’s mixed performance and the need for a solid running game, this episode offers a comprehensive look at the challenges and potential solutions facing the Patriots as they gear up for the upcoming season. Tune in for insights and analysis that every Patriots fan won’t want to miss!

0:00 – Intro

5:40 – Maye’s Preseason Performance

7:19 – Drake’s Decisiveness

9:41 – Split Reps Opportunity

12:22 – Practice vs. Preseason

14:20 – Jacoby Brissett Starter

16:00 – Shotgun Offense Discussion

20:12 – Young QB Discussion

22:45 – Drake Maye’s Fit

24:30 – Running Game Strategy

29:11 – Left Tackle Options

32:03 – Right Guard Discussion

34:15 – Mix and Match Strategy

37:01 – Optimism for Options

38:50 – Three Things Liked

41:00 – Rookie Quarterback Struggles

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !