What Does Ime Udoka’s Suspension Mean for the Celtics?

The off-season hasn’t been kind to the Celtics, and with Udoka’s suspension, they’re starting the season with more adversity than they’d hoped. What does that mean for them moving forward?

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 – Udoka suspension reaction

2:45 – What happened besides the supposed relationship?

4:20 – How does this fit into Udoka’s image?

7:18 – There’s still so much we don’t know

12:50 – How will Joe Mazzulla transition into this role?

14:34 – The players need to build trust for things to work this season

21:46 – This is now a team divided

27:35 – How do the players seem to be handling this?

32:18 – Jaylen Brown seems more confident heading into this season.

38:06 – Should Mazzulla’s past be a deterrent for his promotion to HC?

