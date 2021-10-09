What Does the Celtics Ideal Starting Lineup Look Like?

The regular season is fast approaching, and while there are many questions surrounding the boys in green, one of the biggest is who is in the Boston Celtics starting lineup. Boston Head Coach Ime Udoka has options up-and-down the roster, but which option would make life easiest for the Jay’s?

“When it comes to [the Celtics] starting five a lot of people think [Josh Richardson] is going to be the starting wing.,” said Barstool Sports Dan Greenberg. “Are you okay with having a non-floor spacer in that three spot? Or do you lean more towards, maybe, a double-big [lineup] with [Al] Horford and Rob [Williams]? Maybe one big with [Aaron] Nesmith eventually starting? Because I think they can get value out of [Richardson] for his defense, but that jumper is giving me no signs of confidence that it’s going to be anything different from what we saw in Dallas.”

The options at this point are narrowed down to just a handful of guys. Al Horford gives you more size as a big, but lets you stretch the floor offensively and is an above-average passer. Josh Richardson is the most switchable defender of the group, but isn’t the best shooter. Aaron Nesmith is the best jump shooter of the three, but has the least amount of experience.

Greenberg joined Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti on this week’s Celtics Beat to discuss which starting lineup gives Boston the best chance. The trio also gets into NBC Sports Boston’s most-recent interview with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Does the Boston media have an unhealthy obsession with the C’s two star players? And what can we take away from the early parts of training camp/preseason games?

Make sure you subscribe to CLNS Media on YouTube and Celtics Beat on iTunes/Stitcher. Celtics Beat is powered by Legends Apparel. Go to legends.com and use the promo code “BEAT20” for 20 percent off your entire order. Offer expires October 10th.