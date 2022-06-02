What Edges do the Celtics Have Over the Warriors?

Steve Bulpett is a Senior NBA Writer for Heavy.com. Steve joins the show to talk about the Celtics journey to the Finals, where Boston has advantages over Golden State, and to give predictions! Twitter: @SteveBHoop

2:32 Celtics journey to the Finals is shocking

5:10 Does Finals experience matter?

15:30 Where do the Celtics have the biggest edge?

29:03 Tatum has cemented himself as a superstar

45:49 Ime has the Celtics believing in each other

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022. Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnline.AG! Go to BetOnline.AG today and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% sign-up bonus!