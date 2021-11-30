What is Jake DeBrusk’s Trade Value for the Bruins?

It’s no secret that the Bruins haven’t loved Jake DeBrusk’s game for awhile now. Through trading for Taylor Hall, demotions in the lineup and multiple healthy scratches, it became very clear over the last year and a half that the Bruins simply expected a lot more from the left winger.

Now we know DeBrusk is fed up, too.

According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, DeBrusk asked the Bruins for a trade this past weekend. It was reported late Monday afternoon.

DeBrusk’s trade value has plummeted in recent seasons, especially after posting five goals and 14 points in 41 games last season.

His streakiness has continued into this year, as he sits at three goals and six points in 17 games. What’s also crept over from the past two seasons into this one is his lack of effort. There are times in which it’s hard to notice DeBrusk on the ice. It’s a big reason as to why head coach Bruce Cassidy sometimes chooses to bench him.

He was most recently healthy-scratched for Sunday night’s game against the Canucks.

Right before the news broke, Marina Maher and I were recording the latest Bruins Beat and we just so happened to spend a ton of time discussing what DeBrusk’s trade value would be.

As low as it is, I do believe there is a scenario in which they could get something solid for him. Would it be anything significant? No. But if packaged correctly, there’s a chance the return could be better than DeBrusk.

We also discussed Brad Marchand and his MVP-caliber season thus far. He’s been outstanding and has carried the Bruins at points, but the reality is he can’t always carry them. The depth scoring needs to kick in at some point.

Plus, midway through recording, the news of Marchand’s three-game suspension broke, so we got to react to that live.

This episode really was action-packed.

