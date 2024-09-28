What is Jaylen Brown’s Ceiling this Season?

BRIGHTON — Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell discuss Jaylen Brown and his new shoe company, which he talked about at Friday’s practice. They cover the additional muscle he’s put on over the offseason, which he hopes will protect him from injuries and fatigue throughout the season.

Brown, 27, is coming off of a season where he won Eastern Conference MVP, Finals MVP, an All-Star selection, and an NBA Championship. Could he emerge as a top-10 player this year?

Jaylen Brown said adding muscle helped him get through the length and strain of last season, he liked how it felt, so he wanted to do it again. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) September 27, 2024

Celtics All Access is presented by:

