What is the Key to Celtics vs Heat Game 7?

BOSTON — Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon preview Celtics vs Heat Game 7 where Boston will try to hold onto the ball, whether that’s utilizing Derrick White more, finding ways to free up Marcus Smart to make plays or simply settle down Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Heat will likely cool down after hitting 15 threes in Game 6, Bobby says, but that won’t change how important it is for the Celtics to not turn the ball over.

Game 7 is in Miami at 8:30 EST on Sunday. The winner advances to play the Warriors in the NBA Finals.