What Is Wrong With Jayson Tatum?

After the Celtics lost to the Cavs many fans are wondering: what’s wrong with Jayson Tatum? The Celtics’ Star finished the game with 21 points but shot 8-for-22, including 1-for-8 from 3-point range, and had a team-high six turnovers.

Postgame Celtics head coach Ime Udoka admitted he could see Tatum’s on-court frustration as the misses piled up.

“Yeah a little frustration on missed shots, letting it affect him on the other end. Just got to play through that,” said the Celtics coach Udoka. “Having some tough shooting nights, and we talked about him impacting the game in other ways. But got frustrated, played in the crowd a little bit, had some turnovers there late, some sloppy ones, and like I said, he has to be able to impact the game when he’s not scoring in the ways he has in the past, which he can do.”

