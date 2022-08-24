What Kevin Durant staying with Nets means for Celtics future

Brian Robb and Tom Westerholm of Boston.com break down the latest development in the Kevin Durant trade demand saga appearing to come to a close. Will the reconciliation between the two sides last? Where do the Nets rank in the East with a full squad? And will there be any lasting damage from the leaked trade talks from Boston’s side? The guys also discuss Jayson Tatum’s wrist injury from last season that he revealed over the weekend.

