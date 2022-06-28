What Patrice Bergeron & Don Sweeney’s Returns Mean & The Coaching Search Continues

Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss the recent news surrounding the Bruins. The guys get into Don Sweeney returning as GM and what it means going forward. They also talk about Patrice Bergeron returning and how they can manage that with the salary cap. The guys then get into David Quinn as the likely favorite for next head coach.

4:00 – How the Bruins can sign Patrice Bergeron with very little salary cap

9:00 – Don Sweeney is returning

12:00 – Does anyone trust a Sweeney-led front office ushering in a new era in Boston?

16:00 – David Quinn as the favorite to be the next head coach

19:00 – It wouldn’t be the most creative move ever

22:00 – Bruins should be looking outside the box

26:00 – The direction of the Bruins is becoming clearer

