Bruins Beat

What Should Be Expected From Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Bruins Top Players?

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 320
CLNS Media

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss what should be expected from Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and the Bruins top players in the 2022-23 season. There are some fun predictions in there, as well as some realistic ones. As always, the guys will be proven 100 percent right.

