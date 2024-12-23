On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan cover all the biggest stories around the Boston Bruins. After an overtime win against the plummeting Sabres, who is excelling to push the Bruins into a better place? Plus, what should this team be wishing for this holiday season? All that, and much more!

Topics:

– Bruins sneak past Buffalo

– How about them Sabres?

– Morgan Geekie living up to top-six expectations

– Is Charlie Coyle better on the wing?

– What should the Bruins want for Christmas?

****************************************************

Bruins Beat is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !