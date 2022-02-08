What Should the Celtics Do at the Trade Deadline?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics current 5-game winning streak and what Boston’s front office should do at the NBA trade deadline.

Show Topics:

Can Celtics compete in the East?

Jayson Tatum Named All-Star, Jaylen Brown Snubbed?

Can Robert Williams become an All-Star?

Who should the Celtics pick up at the trade deadline?

Schedule Look Ahead: BKN, DEN, ATL

