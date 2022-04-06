Subscribe
NFL

What Should the Patriots Do With N’Keal Harry?

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Now that the Patriots have effectively replaced N’Keal Harry by trading for WR DeVante Parker, what should they do with him? Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss the options and the N’Keal Harry domino effect.

FULL PODCAST:

 

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Patriots Beat Podcast  on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, & at https://www.clnsmedia.com/category/patriots-beat/ as every Tuesday and Friday as Patriots Insider Evan Lazar is joined by his co-host, 98.5 The Sports Hub writer and former CLNS Media colleague Alex Barth for the Patriots Beat Podcast!

READ all of Evan’s Work HERE: https://clnsmedia.com/author/evanlazar

READ all of Alex’s Work HERE: https://985thesportshub.com/category/columns/alex-barth

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Post Views: 1
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.