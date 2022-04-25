What Sports Team Can You Check Out Around St. Albert?

St. Albert, a suburb of Edmonton, is one of the best parts of Alberta. Not only is the laid-back and quieter lifestyle nice to live in, but being near one of the largest cities in the country means you can enjoy some awesome entertainment.

If you live in St. Albert and want to get the most out of your local area: these are the top sports teams you should check out!

FC Edmonton

The Football Club Edmonton is a professional soccer/football team that plays in division 2 soccer in North America. Not only is this an extremely driven professional sports team, but they’re also very entertaining to watch on the field.

Thanks to clear coaching and a strong team drive, there’s a lot to admire about the FC Edmonton. Their at-home games are just twenty minutes from St. Albert, so a more than reasonable drive.

Edmonton Oilers

If you’re in town looking at St. Albert real estate: there’s no chance you’ll make it through a single day without hearing about the Edmonton Oilers. The most famous hockey team in Alberta, the Edmonton Oilers, was rebooted in 2006, and after fifteen years, they’re hitting their stride. Not only is this team able to organize like pros on the ice, but they’re also able to complete surprising last-minute saves and goals that nobody would have expected.

This may be the most expensive team to watch on this list, but it’s worth it if you’re able to see them play live! The Edmonton Oilers’ home rink is just thirty minutes outside of St. Albert.

Edmonton Oil Kings

If you can’t afford the Oilers, and you want to enjoy a fun night out with family, consider going to see the Oil Kings play! With teams ranging from kids’ teams to adult local teams, you can enjoy watching professionals and amateurs alike as they skate and work hard to do the best they can at hockey.

At some events, like Santas Anonymous, visitors will bring toys to give away as a donation drive to less fortunate children. This is an awesome way to give back to your community while also getting to have a great time. This rink is a fifteen-minute drive from St. Albert.

Edmonton Prospects

If you’re trying to save money, nothing can sound better than a ten-dollar baseball game! The Edmonton Prospects are a professional sports team that plays nationally. When they’re in town and playing a home game, tickets are extremely cheap to ensure as many fans get in as wanted.

When a game is going on, the crowd gets loud: and you can tell this excites the players, who do even better from the noise. If you’re budgeting and want some inexpensive fun, go to a Prospects game!

This City Is Strong Competition

Whether you’re thinking about moving here and want to know what you can see, or you’re a fan of a rival team, and you’re scoping out the competition, St. Albert has a lot to be proud of. Consider stopping in and watching a game from any of these professionals!