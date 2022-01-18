What the (bleep) was that in Buffalo?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg is joined by Brendan Glasheen to recap the Patriots’ 47-17 blowout loss to the Bills in the AFC Wild Card game. They discuss what went wrong for New England and what need to be fixed moving forward.

0:30 Patriots defense was pathetic and passive

5:00 How did it get to this point? + Impact of Gilmore Trade

12:00 What was up with Matt Judon?

16:30 Belichick being conservative on 4th downs

21:30 3 Down/3 Up

30:00 Patriots teams aren’t finishing seasons strong

37:00 What happened after the BYE Week

42:30 Jonnu Smith, Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn & Davon Godchaux … will they return?

45:00 BSJ member question of the day: What’s the depth chart beyond Dave Ziegler in that black ops Pats front office ?

