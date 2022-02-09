What the Early Trade Deadline Moves Could Mean in the East

A flurry of unexpectedly early deals in the 2022 NBA trade deadline season caught fans of the Boston Celtics and wider NBA by surprise Tuesday morning, with plenty of rumbles tied to the Celtics that may yet still unfold as well.

As we sift through the detritus of those fairly significant deals between the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and New Orleans Pelicans to try and divine what might be next for Boston and the rest of the league, the Celtics are poised to overtake the might Brooklyn Nets in the standings after an eight-game losing streak and with their own potential blockbuster concerning James Harden hanging over their heads.

To that end, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast are joined by Nick Fay of the Off The Glass “Brooklyn Buzz” podcast to try and make sense of all the action so far, as well as what might yet be in store for both teams and the NBA ahead of the Thursday, Feb. 10 deadline.

Check out the podcast to get all the latest details about what’s been going on around the league in terms of trades, and what it might mean for Boston moving forward.

Show Topics:

IND-SAC Trade (Domantas Sabonis-Tyrese Haliburton Swap)

POR-NOLA Trade (CJ McCollum Traded)

POR-LAC Trade (Norm Powell & Robert Covington Traded)

CLE-IND Traded (Caris Levert Traded)

Celtics trades that might happen (Marcus Smart, Grant Williams , Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson)

Nets trades that might happen (James Harden gone?, Kyrie Irving Status at Home)

Bradley Beal OUT for Season w ligament surgery… Beal to Boston?

Will James Harden be a 76ers after the trade deadline?

