What The Hell Is Wrong With The Patriots?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the Patriots game vs the Saints game. New England fell to 1-2 after Sundays 28-13 loss. They also discuss Jonnu Smith & Mac Jones’ performance, the Patriots’ offensive/defensive issues and more! The Patriots now have to turn the page and look ahead to Sunday’s matchup in Foxboro with Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

