What to Expect from Mac Jones in Year 2

USA Today NFL writer and quarterback guru Mark Schofield joins the show to cover everything Mac Jones, including how Mac surprised as a rookie, the best offense for him and reasonable expectations in Year 2. Can Mac become a top-10, top-12 quarterback this season?

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:25 Mac surprised as a rookie

10:30 What is the best offense for Mac?

29:37 Can Mac Jones become elite?

35:22 Reasonable expectations in Year 2

38:21 Can Mac become a top-10, top-12 quarterback this season?

40:02 Does Tyquan Thornton’s rise make Agholor expendable?

40:57 How to fix offense

43:00 How long until Belichick loses locker room?

