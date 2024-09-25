What We Learned at Celtics Media Day

John Zannis, Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, and A. Sherrod Blakely bring you a LIVE edition of The Garden Report as the Celtics season kicks off! Tune in for impressions from media day, what to look for in training camp, and more!

The Garden Report is Powered by:

Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying MLB tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.

Nutrafol Men! Take the first step to visibly thicker, healthier hair. For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners ten dollars off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to https://Nutrafol.com and enter the promo code GARDEN!