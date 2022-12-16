What we learned from Celtics road trip

Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston analyze the highs and lows from Boston’s six-game road trip including a memorable comeback against the Lakers. The guys also take a big picture look at the Celtics roster after 30 games and evaluate any potential area of needs as Rob Williams return to the floor looms in the days ahead.

