What Will the Bruins Lineup Look Like Without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy & Matt Grzelcyk?

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss how the Matthew Tkachuk trade impacts the Atlantic Division. The guys also get into what the top six will look like without Brad Marchand and who will step up on defense with Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk out to begin the season?

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BRUINS a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Bruins Beat is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!