What Will the Patriots do with Isaiah Wynn Next Season?

FOXBORO, MA — What will the Patriots do with Offensive Tackle Isaiah Wynn? Bill Belichick was asked during spring OTAs about Wynn and Trent Brown switching sides in practice and he said: “We build our depth in training camp and in the spring.” Could this side switch be a sign that Wynn’s future in New England is coming to an end?

In this series Evan Lazar of CLNS Media answers the top 10 most burning questions for the Patriots heading into next season.

