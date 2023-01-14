What’s needed, what’s possible, and what’s likely for the Celtics at the 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA and despite a few glaring losses, have put together one of the best resumes in the league when it comes to beating top talent in the 2022-23 regular season so far. Yet fans, likely still smarting from the 2022 Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, still want more when it comes to teambuilding ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

What do the Celtics need, if anything? What is possible for them to do in terms of making deals to improve the roster? More importantly, what’s likely to happen before the deadline passes?

To try and prognosticate what might be coming down the pike for Boston before the Feb. 9 cutoff date to make trades in the league this season, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with HoopsHype cap expert Yossi Gozlan to talk over the range of possibilities.

Though it seems not improbable that any moves the Celtics make will be relatively minor, the possibility for larger swings still exists, and we get into all of the ways it could happen, along with more modest proposals in the confines the team has to work within.

Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/celtics-lab-nba-basketball-podcast/donations

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN21 and use code GARDEN21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Take full control of your subscriptions with Rocket Money. Go to https://rocketmoney.com/GARDEN and cancel your unnecessary subscriptions right now!

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!