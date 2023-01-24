What’s next for Bill O’Brien and the Patriots?

Join The Network Subscribe
In a solo episode, Andrew covers the next steps for the Patriots and Bill O’Brien after they reached terms Tuesday to make him their next offensive coordinator. Plus, which coaches could stay or go, the team’s plans for the next two weeks and the latest on Matt Patricia.

