What’s Next for Jayson Tatum and the Celtics?

What is next for Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics after falling in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors in 6 games? Bobby Manning and Josue break down the final game of the series, and discuss the future of the organization.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/PLAYOFFS16 and use code PLAYOFFS16 for up to 16 free meals AND 3 free gifts!

Celtics fans, we know the NBA Finals can have you stressed out! So checkout the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs