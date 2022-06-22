What’s Next for the Celtics?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis recap the Boston Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.
The A List Podcast is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!
The A List Podcast is Powered by Indeed! Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST !
The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 NBA Finals Recap
4:46 Marcus Smart as a playmaker
8:13 4th Quarter offense struggles + Tatum playmaking
10:08 Smart’s improvement this season
16:04 Celtics need bench help, Need more from Nesmith
19:48 Jayson Tatum’s improvements & struggles
22:00 Building the bench
27:15 The rise of Robert Williams
33:45 Future of Al Horford
37:00 Jaylen Brown needs to work on handle
42:54 Grading Ime Udoka’s first season
47:50 Draft/Offseason preview