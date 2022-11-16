What’s true, false, or too soon to tell about early-season Boston Celtics trends with Chris Forsberg

With a total of about 15 games played by most teams in the NBA at this point in the 2022-23 season, we have enough data to be able to say some things about the league, the Boston Celtics, and their players. What we are seeing on the court may not be who they are at the end of the season, but we can at least make some educated guesses.

Which weird starts from teams are real? Is Boston’s offense the real deal? Can the Celtics defend like they did last season? Will Joe Mazzulla’s performance earn him a non-interim status upgrade this season? Could Marcus Smart repeat as Defensive Player of the Year, and could Jayson Tatum really win this year’s Most Valuable Player award?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast teamed up with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg to try and figure out what’s real, what’s fake, and what’s too soon to tell about the trends we-re seeing early this season.

Join your usual hosts Alex Goldberg, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Justin Quinn as the foursome dives into what we are seeing in the early going of this season.