What’s Wrong with Malcolm Brogdon; Are Celtics Using Him Right?

The struggles continued for Malcolm Brogdon against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. In the month of December the Celtics veteran guard has been in a slump averaging 11.7 PPG, 44.1% from the field, 34.7 from 3 in just 24.4 minutes per game.

Brogdon had a rough start to 2023 scoring just 4 points going 1-6 from the field and recording a -13 in just 20 minutes of action.

The Garden Report Postgame Show discusses Brogdon’s recent slump and if Interim Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla is using him correctly.

