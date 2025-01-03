When Should the Bruins Bring Up Poitras, Merkulov and Lysell? | Bruins Beat

Evan Marinofsky and Mark Divver break down the recent stretch for the Bruins, who suffered a tough loss in New York, leaving fans wondering who’s going to step up and score. With changes coming to the power play, the big question is: when will the young guns get their shot? As the team faces challenges, what do they really have to lose, and how can we maintain perspective through the ups and downs of the season? Tune in for a breakdown of these key issues and what’s next for the Bruins.

