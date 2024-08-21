When Will Drake Maye be Ready to Start?

On this episode of Pats Interference with Andrew Callahan, The Athletic’s quarterback guru Derrik Klassen joins the show to discuss Drake Maye’s recent progress, the next checkpoints in his development and when Maye should start. Later, Andrew hosts another MailFan and welcomes Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson for a 4-minute drill interview.

