Bruins Beat

When will Jeremy Swayman Sign?

Joey Copponi

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss the ongoing situation the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman find themselves in as arbitration nears. Why is there such a delay, and can they reach a deal before arbitration? That, and much more!

Topics:

– The latest on Jeremy Swayman

– What might his deal look like?

– Are the Bruins legitimate Cup contenders next season?

– The East is wide open

– Fixing their problems

 

 

 

Bruins Beat is presented by:

