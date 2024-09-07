Close Menu
The Garden Report

Where Do Celtics Players Rank in the Top 100 NBA Players?

Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell discuss where the Celtics stack up with the game's greats
Jackson TolliverBy 1 Min Read

Bobby Manning reveals his Top 100 NBA players for the 2024-25 season with Noa Dalzell. Where do the Celtics’ players rank? They also discuss Joe Mazzulla’s recent interview with John Karalis.

There are six Celtics in Manning’s Top 100, where do they fall on the list? How could the rankings change as the season progresses? Tune in for more.

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

