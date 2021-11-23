Where do Patriots rank among AFC’s best teams?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the top 3 reasons why the Patriots have won 5 straight games, predictions for the top 5 AFC teams by the end of the year & picks for Patriots-Titans on Sunday.

0:35 Top 3 reasons why the Patriots have won 5 straight

11:00 Top 5 AFC teams by end of year

22:35 Patriots-Titans Talk + Game Picks

31:35 BSJ member question of the day: has the Patriots culture improved? Is locker room comradery overrated or underrated?

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.