Where do the Patriots Rank in the NFL?

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss where the Patriots currently rank among all the NFL teams. Checkout the FULL Podcast for Bedard’s FULL NFL Power Rankings.

FULL PODCAST:

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

Patriots fans, we know this team can stress you out. So checkout the Calm app! Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

Trending Bruins Make Right Call Hiring Jim Montgomery as Next Head Coach

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!