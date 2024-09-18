Where the Patriots fell flat in Week 2

After falling to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, more questions arise around the New England Patriots.

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick Cattles break down in detail where the Patriots fell short on Sunday , where they took steps back from Week 1, the offensive line woes, the questionable coaching decisions in overtime, and much more!

