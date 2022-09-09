Where will Patriots finish this season?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup vs the Miami Dolphins and discuss where New England will finish this year.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:00 Interesting practice observations?

3:40 Worth the early trip for Patriots?

6:55 Things to worry about with the Dolphins

11:57 Things to feel good about for Patriots

16:05 Dolphins favored by 3.5. Who ya got?

21:35 Where do we see the Patriots finishing this year?

27:03 Playoff picks

32:30 Super Bowl Pick

38:30 A thank you to the pod listeners!

41:10 BSJ Question of the day: Will investment in team speed pay off?

