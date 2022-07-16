Which Patriots Cornerback Starts Opposite of Jalen Mills?

Which Patriots Cornerback will start opposite of Jalen Mills this upcoming season. After New England let Pro-Bowl CB J.C. Jackson walk in free agency they left a gaping hole in their secondary. Could rookie Jack Jones make a push to start or will Bill Belichick go with veterans like Malcolm Butler or Terrance Mitchell?

In this series Evan Lazar of CLNS Media answers the top 10 most burning questions for the Patriots heading into next season.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Patriots fans, we know this team can stress you out. So checkout the Calm app! Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.