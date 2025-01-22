Which players could Bruins move in a retool?

In this episode, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky discuss potential players the Bruins might trade during a retool and examine the challenges ahead. They explore why the Bruins’ path isn’t getting any easier and identify which trade assets hold the most value. Additionally, they analyze new contract projections from AFP and consider how a rising salary cap could provide the Bruins with the flexibility needed to make significant changes.

