Which Stats Best Explain Celtics League-Leading Start

Dan Greenberg covers the Celtics for Barstool Sports. Dan drops by the program to talk about the C’s beating Kyrie AGAIN, the updated All-Star votes, and which stat has the boys nervous about the postseason.

Follow Dan on Twitter: @StoolGreenie

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Friday, January 13th, 2023.



3:06 Celtics bench fuels win over Nets

19:55 Jaylen & Jayson light up the Pelicans

31:40 All Star update

37:57 Tatum 1’s are…bad

40:56 The top facts that explain the Celtics season

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Friday, January 13th, 2023.

Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnline.AG AND Hello Fresh!

Go to BetOnline.AG today and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% bonus when you sign up!

And go to HelloFresh.com/beat21 and use the code “beat21” for 21 FREE meals AND free shipping!