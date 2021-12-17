Which team has the worst NFL fans?

5. New Orleans Saints: Who Dat? The NFL’s most aggressive fanbase

Visitors to the iconic New Orleans Superdome report encountering one of the NFL’s most aggressive and occasionally violent fans. From throwing beers on the field, cheering injuries to opposing players, and even assaulting opposing fans, the internet is flooded with reports of Saints fans behaving badly.

To make matters worse for NFL fans traveling to watch their team play in New Orleans, some commenters on the NFL subreddit have claimed security at the Superdome is so lax and used to the vile behavior from the home fans that they sometimes are unable or unwilling to respond to fan complaints. Thankfully, visitors to New Orleans also report the majority of Saints fans are friendly on gameday, despite engaging in a bit of friendly banter.

It’s possible Saints fans are simply following the lead of longtime head coach Sean Payton. A 2012 NFL investigation revealed that from 2009 to 2011 Saints players were rewarded through a bounty program that paid cash directly to players who were able to injure opposing players and knock them out of the game. Among other penalties, the findings lead Payton to receive a full-season ban for 2012, a first for any coach in NFL history.