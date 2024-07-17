Which West Teams THREATEN the Celtics?

With the NBA draft and the league’s 2024 free agency period over with for all intents and purposes, we know what every team in the league is going to look like on opening night. With that knowledge, we can begin to project how the order of each conference will come together once the games start getting played as the Boston Celtics pursue another title.

And with an eye to how the Association’s Western Conference is likely to look come the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the hosts of the CLNS Media’s “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with Thunder Wire editor Clemente Almanza. We of course talk about how the Oklahoma City Thunder have reshaped their roster, and who else might threaten to come out of the conference as a potential obstacle to Boston hanging Banner 19.

We also get caught up on what little news there is from Las Vegas Summer League, Team USA, and the usual grist of the offseason beat. Check it out!

0:00 – Intro

1:00 – Discussing OKC’s off-season

3:06 – Summer League insights

7:58 – Two-day draft format

10:18 – Derrick White joins Team USA

13:16 – Team Canada exhibition game

15:54 – Josh Giddey’s situation

19:20 – Chad’s potential and role

21:00 – Thunder’s Christmas game suggestions

23:32 – Spurs offseason moves

25:13 – Western teams tanking

29:55 – Denver Nuggets’ disappointing offseason

31:32 – Thunder win in 5 games

34:18 – Golden State’s dilemma

37:32 – Pelicans as pretenders

39:45 – Pelicans’ future uncertainty

42:01 – Rockets’ roster imbalance

43:57 – Kings’ middling status

46:44 – Olympic-caliber basketball

52:31 – Conference Finals in the West

