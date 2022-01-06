Who are the Top Trade Targets for the Bruins?

The NHL Trade Deadline isn’t until March 21, but that doesn’t mean the Bruins shouldn’t be thinking about it.

For one, Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk reportedly requested a trade almost a month ago. Since then, so has forward Zach Senyshyn. Both 2015 first-round picks have forced Bruins GM Don Sweeney to look for suitors.

On the other hand, the Bruins are winners of their last three games since returning from the COVID-19 pause. The goaltending looks solid, the secondary scoring is kicking in and sniper David Pastrnak looks to be on the verge of exploding with goals. Add in the coming return of goalie Tuukka Rask and the Bruins look ready for a second-half playoff push.

So, who should they target?

With forward Taylor Hall and Pastrnak teaming up on the second line, targeting a top-six center would be a good idea. That would put them in the market for Sharks center and soon-to-be-free-agent Tomas Hertl. That would also put them in the market for Canucks center J.T. Miller. Both players should find themselves on the trade block.

The Bruins could also use a top-four, left-shot defenseman. Neither Mike Reilly nor Derek Forbort have solidified themselves as mainstays in the top four. Fortunately for Boston, the Coyotes appear to be putting Jakob Chychrun on the market. Unfortunately for Boston, many teams will be in on the star.

So, what would it take to get any of these players?

On the latest Bruins Beat, I discussed what kind of package might land any of the three players listed above. Even with the extreme package I talked about, it’s still not a guarantee it would be enough given the lack of assets the Bruins have to give.

I also answered listener questions regarding Oskar Steen, Taylor Hall and Linus Ullmark.

