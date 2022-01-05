Who Deserves Offensive ROY: Mac Jones or Ja’Marr Chase?

Nick Quaglia, Marv Ezhan and Mike Molyneaux are back after Week 17 in the NFL to recap the Patriots’ 50-10 blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With this win New England is back in the playoffs so Nick, Marv, and Mike discuss who the Pats don’t want to see in the postseason. Also, who should win Offensive ROY: Mac Jones or Ja’Marr Chase?

0:45 Poor Trevor Lawrence

3:00 Who don’t you want to see the Pats face in the postseason?

16:13 Who should win Offensive Rookie of the year: Mac Jones or Ja’Marr Chase?

Patriots Roundtable is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://CALM.COM/garden, for a limited time you’ll get 40% off a Calm premium subscription!