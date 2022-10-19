Who is Poised to Come Out on Top in Crowded World Series Race?

Now that the NLCS is under way and the ALCS is ready to start, let’s take a look at how to bet the MLB playoffs the rest of the way.

Our exclusive gambling partners at BetOnline.ag have all of the best bets for both championships series’, as well as the World Series. Take a look at the odds here, with my picks:

NLCS Betting Odds

NLCS Series Correct Score

Phillies 4-1 +350

Phillies 4-2 +375

Padres 4-3 +400

Phillies 4-3 +550

Padres 4-2 +600

Phillies 4-0 +600

Padres 4-1 +1200

The Pick: I have a futures on the Padress at +1800 to win the World Series, but the Phillies are killing it right now. I think they win this series 4-2 (+375).

NLCS Series Handicap

Padres +1.5 Games -125

Phillies -1.5 Games -105

The Pick: In saying so, take the Phillies by two games here at (-105).

NLCS Series Correct Score

Over 5.5 Games -200

Under 5.5 Games +160

The Pick: OVER 5.5 games (-200) seems obvious here. These teams are close in skill. I wouldn’t lay the -200, but don’t take the under. This will be a tight series.

ALCS Betting Odds

ALCS Series Correct Score

Astros 4-2 +300

Astros 4-3 +400

Astros 4-1 +450

Yankees 4-3 +600

Yankees 4-2 +700

Astros 4-0 +750

Yankees 4-1 +900

Yankees 4-0 +1800

The Pick: This series is going to go the distance, and theres something about the Yankees that makes me feel like they’re going to upset the Astros. Houston is a quality squad with championship pedigree, but I think New York wins in a heavyweight fight. Take the Yankees 4-3 (+600).

ALCS Series Handicap

Yankees +1.5 Games -125

Astros -1.5 Games -105

The Pick: Yankees +1.5 Games (-125) is the play here. It’s going to be a close series.

ALCS Series Correct Score

Over 5.5 Games -175

Under 5.5 Games +145

The Pick: Like I said, close series! Laying -175 is better than laying -200 in the NLCS. I think this one’s worth the juice.

Odds to Win 2022 World Series

Houston Astros +150

Philadelphia Phillies +250

New York Yankees +300

San Diego Padres +500

The Pick: The Phillies (+250) are an incredibly exciting team to follow with guys like Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper leading the charge. They have all the momentum right now, and they’re who I’m rooting for the rest of the way. Phillies (+250) over Yankees is my pick.

