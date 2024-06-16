Who should the Bruins chase after this summer?

Joe Haggerty answers all the fan questions in the Hagg Bag mailbag and the fans want to know who the Bruins are going to target this summer. Leon Draisaitl? Brady Tkachuk? Somebody else?

0:00 – Mailbag Intro

5:48 – Team coaching changes

8:32 – Primary scoring needs

11:20 – Team needs impact players

14:20 – Potential impact player trade

17:03 – Entertain trading Jeremy Swayman?

20:00 – Best Bruins captain

22:40 – Team unity importance

25:29 – Bruins in contention for Tavares

28:23 – Mitch Marner trade speculation

33:24 – Bruins coaching changes

37:00 – Pressure on Montgomery

Pucks with Haggs is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !